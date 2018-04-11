Vienna Stock Exchange Welcomes Political Commitment To The SME Market

The Vienna Stock Exchange welcomes the commitment of the Minister of Finance Hartwig Löger to make trading of bearer shares of Austrian companies on the Third Market possible again. The government is thus putting an end to a long-standing obstacle and giving Austrian medium-sized companies access to the capital market. The exchange-regulated "Third Market" is perfectly suited as a first step on the Vienna Stock Exchange and also promotes the further development of companies on the domestic capital market.
"Austria is back to normal in Europe. In addition to established, medium-sized companies, younger companies should also find an offer on the stock exchange and be held in their home country. Whoever says start-up must also say stock exchange," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
The attractiveness of the Third Market as a stock exchange-regulated market (also called MTF – Multilateral Trading Facility) has been proven by numerous international new entrants in recent years. In 2017 alone, seven companies based outside Austria were quoted on the Vienna Stock Exchange on their own initiative.
"Following this very positive political signal, we hope that legislation will be implemented quickly. We have specific requests from some Austrian companies looking for this approach. The Vienna Stock Exchange is already in the starting blocks with its new, attractive offer for companies." says Christoph Boschan.
