Vienna Stock Exchange: New Year Resolutions: From "Saving More Money" To "Becoming Rich”

- Vienna Stock Exchange contributes to fostering financial literacy in Austria
- Education is the best investor protection
As soon as the Austrians handed over their Christmas gifts, their focus shifts towards reorientation at the end of the year. Many New Year's resolutions revolve around money. In order to become more disciplined in dealing with financial matters in the future, the range extends from the classic "save more - spend less" intention to finally reviewing existing investments. Beginners and professionals can find out how exactly these intentions can be translated from theory into practice in the courses of the Vienna Stock Exchange Academy, Austria’s leading institution in stock exchange and securities knowledge.
The latest survey conducted by the market research institute “market” confirms that the financial knowledge of the Austrian population is in need of catching up. "The lack of competence has an impact on investment behaviour. In times of low interest rates, for example, Austrians miss out on yield opportunities as they continue to bet on the savings book," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Vienna Stock Exchange and its holding company. "Financial education also is effective consumer protection and a certain basic set of financial knowledge is essential for future-oriented financial planning. We have to put financial illiteracy behind us – which is why the Vienna Stock Exchange has for many years been promoting financial literacy". More than 300 events are held every year to impart knowledge on the stock market and financial investments. More than 3,000 school children throughout Austria are reached through special lectures. In addition, training seminars are held in all parts of Austria to prepare teachers from different school types on the topics of the stock exchange and corporate finance.
The question remains: What will become of the New Year's resolutions? To avoid having to draw a negative balance on the topic of finance at the end of the year, the seminars at the Vienna Stock Exchange Academy are recommended. The most popular seminars are traditionally "Securities Basics", "Money & Economy" and "Wealth Accumulation". In total, the programme includes 30 different seminars and around 100 events for investors and employees in the financial sector.