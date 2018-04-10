Vienna Stock Exchange Market Analysis: Austrian Economy At Cyclical Peak

The Austrian economy is reaching the peak of its ongoing economic cycle in the current months. This is also true for the European and the global economy. The economic researchers (Statistics Austria and WIFO, the Austrian Institute of Economic Research) expect GDP to grow by 3.2% in real terms in 2018 and by a still respectable 2.2% in 2019.
The most important factors for the acceleration are an improvement in domestic demand and the very good economic performance in our neighbouring countries Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, and not the least in Germany, our main trade partner.
