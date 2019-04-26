Vienna Stock Exchange Expands ATX Index Offering With New Leverage Indices

The Vienna Stock Exchange launches new leverage indices on the leading Austrian index ATX, thus expanding its existing range of indices. The new indices with a leverage of 12 and 15 are based on the ATX Net Total Return. The benchmarks take into account the net dividends of the index members. With this expanded offer, the Vienna Stock Exchange is responding to the demand of international market participants.
Leverage indices refer to an existing index (reference index) and represent its performance with a leverage fixed at the start of the index. This leverage function allows the leverage index to participate disproportionately in the daily performance of the benchmark index, both in positive and negative movements.
