Vienna Stock Exchange welcomes new company, De Raj Group AG, to the standard market. De Raj Group AG, a company based in Cologne, started listing exclusively on the Vienna Stock Exchange today. There is no capital increase with this listing. Trading and price determination take place during the auction held once a day at 1.30 p.m. According to company sources, around 15% of company's stocks are free float. The company's business is mainly in heating plants (thermal power) as well as oil and gas exploration (offshore) in the regions of Central Europe and Southeast Asia.
Vienna Stock Exchange: De Raj Group AG New Listing On The Market
Date 08/02/2018