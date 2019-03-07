 Skip to main Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: Changes In The CEE & CIS Indices CECE, NTX And RDX

Date 07/03/2019

The composition of the indices calculated by the Vienna Stock Exchange for Central and Eastern Europe and Russia was reviewed as planned. Of the 142 indices calculated and published by Vienna Stock Exchange, 103 reflect national, regional and sector developments in the CEE & CIS region. The composition of the EETX, which was launched in February 2019, remains unchanged. The following changes have been made to the established indices CECERDX and NTX, in accordance with the rules and regulations.

CEE Indices:

CECE

The Eastern Europe index consists of leading Polish, Hungarian and Czech companies.

InclusionExclusion
Any Security Printing (HU) Alior (PL)
Kofola (CZ) PFNonwovens (CZ)
  Waberers (HU)

NTX – New Europe Blue Chip Index

The New Europe Blue Chip Index consists of the 30 largest blue-chip shares in the markets of Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe.

InclusionExclusion
CD Projekt (PL) Lenzing AG (AT)
Grupa Lotos (PL) Österreichische Post AG (AT)

CIS Index:

RDX – UK

The Russian Depositary Index comprises the 15 most liquid Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) traded on the London Stock Exchange.

InclusionExclusion
Phosagro GDR Polyus GDR

The new composition of the CEE indices will take effect on Friday, 15 March 2019, and that of the CIS indices on Monday, 18 March 2019.

The calculation of the CEE & CIS indices is based on a quantitative methodology, which is defined in detail in an index set of rules. According to the "Guidelines for the CEE & CIS Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", companies may be included or excluded from the CEE & CIS indices as part of the semi-annual review and adjustment (March and September). The selection of index members is based on turnover and free float capitalization. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September and December). Representatives of investors, trading members, financial institutions issuing financial products on the indices and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience to the Index Committee, which decides on the rules and regulations for the indices. 

 