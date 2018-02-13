Vienna Stock Exchange: Austria’s Family Businesses Get Their Own Benchmark Index

- Newly launched ATX Family index comprises the 14 largest family businesses listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange
- Many of the covered businesses are global market leaders in their respective niches
- Performance indices include dividend payments
The Vienna Stock Exchange today launches ATX Family, designed to be a barometer for the largest family businesses listed on the exchange. The index includes companies in which the founding family, the management board members or the supervisory board members hold stakes ranging from 25% to 75%. The index currently features 14 companies across a broad mix of industries. Among the largest companies are Andritz AG, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Palfinger AG and Zumtobel AG.
“Austria has an outstanding track record when it comes to family business success. Family businesses are usually seen as privately-owned companies, but a family business and an exchange listing are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, companies such as Andritz, Schoeller-Bleckmann and Zumtobel are global market leaders while also being represented in the Austrian leading index. International investors like stable core shareholders,” said Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG. “Austrian family businesses are on a strong growth path - and most of them plan to expand further. What is more, an overwhelming majority operate internationally. So coming up with a specific index that boosts their visibility at the global level was a logical next step for us,” added Boschan.
Long-term financing and the listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange have given many of the companies traded in Vienna support for their global expansion.
NEW: ATX five and ATX Family including dividends
The new ATX Family index and the top liquidity index, the ATX five, are also calculated as performance indices, i.e., including dividend payouts, in addition to the price index. The new products are already drawing attention in the industry. UniCredit plans to issue structured products on the new benchmarks, thereby making them tradable for investors.
50 years of index know-how
The calculation of the Wiener Börse Index (WBI) was launched in January 1968. The WBI includes all companies listed on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange and was the first barometer created for the Austrian stock market. Today, the Vienna Stock Exchange is positioned as an index provider for Central and Eastern Europe. It calculates over 130 stock indices for 14 markets. Its customers include more than 80 financial institutions from all over the world who make the benchmarks available to private investors for investing in products like certificates or ETFs. All Austrian indices are calculated from 9:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in real time based on Xetra® T7 prices. A key feature of all index benchmarks is the purely quantitative method which is defined in detail and transparently in the index rules and is available to the public on the website of Wiener Börse AG.