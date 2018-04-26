Vienna Stock Exchange Adds New Online Info Services: Sentiment Barometer, International News And Video Clips

- Social media sentiment barometer: Which topics are currently being discussed online?
- Multimedia complements real-time prices: personal videos & radio updates by CEOs
- Invest globally – get information locally: International news agency releases also available
Starting today, the website of the Vienna Stock Exchange, wienerborse.at, offers new features for investors and those interested in the capital market. New widgets reflect the stock market sentiment in social media networks. Multimedia formats such as theAustrian Stock Talk and an online radio show make Austrian companies more accessible to investors. The news offering has also been substantially enlarged and now also covers international markets via classic agency reports.
“Following the relaunch of our website two years ago, we now hope to make our website even more appealing by adding free, modern features,” said Julia Resch, Head of Corporate Communications & Marketing of Wiener Börse AG. “We now use the entire bandwidth of digital communications tools. Investors and anyone with an interest can access our audio and video updates to gain their own personal impressions of listed companies and the players on the capital market – and not just view stock prices. By offering a wider range of information, we have strengthened our position as the first point of contact for investors.” Since the website’s relaunch, up to 600,000 sessions and 2.5 million page impressions have been recorded in peak months. Remarkable is the long period spent viewing of five to six minutes per visit.
A better “feel” for the companies and markets
The recently launched video series “Austrian Stock Talk” and the stock market radio complement current price information under the motto “hear and see the stock market”. In these formats CEOs and CFOs of listed companies present the latest results and major developments. Investors can thus gain a personal impression of the top management. Both “Stock Talk” and the radio interviews on Börsenradio are available free of charge 24/7 directly on www.wienerborse.at in the news area of the respective single stocks without requiring a login. Watch now!
In addition, a new tool offers investors the possibility to get a better feel for the companies and their stock market trends. Sentifi’sintelligent widgets provide a visual overview of the topics currently being discussed on social media channels on a stock-by-stock basis. By clicking on an individual stock, viewers can see the themes discussed for each stock. This complements the social media information of the companies themselves and provides a compact, up-to-date overview.
International markets always in the limelight
In line with the new “global market” segment, investors can now keep track of international stock markets as well as of the Austrian market on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s online platform. Using service of Austria’s Press Agency, domestic agency reports as well as international news are now available. The focus is on providing good coverage of Germany and the US, but it also includes breaking news and market reports from other major markets. The Sentifi sentiment barometer helps investors follow the social media trends of international blue chips like Apple, Siemens & Peugeot.