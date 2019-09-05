Vienna Stock: Changes In The CEE & CIS Indices CECE, EETX, NTX And RDX

The composition of the indices calculated by the Vienna Stock Exchange for Central and Eastern Europe and Russia was reviewed as planned. The following changes will be made to the established indices CECE, EETX, NTX and RDX, in accordance with the rules and regulations. The new index composition will take effect on Monday, 23 September 2019.
CEE Indices:
CECE
The Eastern Europe index consists of leading Polish, Hungarian and Czech companies.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|4iG (HU)
|-
|Dino Polska (PL)
|-
EETX – Eastern Europe Traded Index
The Eastern Europe Traded Index consists of the top 40 blue chip shares covering the markets of Russia, Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|Dino Polska (PL)
|Alior (PL)
|TCS Group Holding (RU)
|VTB Bank (RU)
NTX – New Europe Blue Chip Index
The New Europe Blue Chip Index consists of the 30 largest blue chip shares in the markets of Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|OMV Petrom (RO)
|Alior (PL)
CIS Index:
RDX – Russian Depositary Index
The Russian Depositary Index comprises the 15 most liquid Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) traded on the London Stock Exchange.
|Inclusion
|Exclusion
|TCS Group Holding (RU)
|VTB Bank (RU)
|Polyus GDR
|Phosagro GDR
The Vienna Stock Exchange calculates and publishes 145 indices, 103 of which reflect national, regional and sector developments in the Central Eastern and Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE & CIS) region. The calculation of the CEE & CIS indices is based on a quantitative methodology, which is defined in detail in an index set of rules. According to the "Guidelines for the CEE & CIS Indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange", companies may be included or excluded from the CEE & CIS indices as part of the semi-annual review and adjustment (March and September). The selection of index members is based on turnover and free float capitalisation. The calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors and representation factors) are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September and December). Representatives of investors, trading members, financial institutions issuing financial products on the indices and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their experience to the Index Committee, which decides on the rules and regulations for the indices.