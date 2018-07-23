Vice Chairman For Supervision Randal K. Quarles Sworn In For Second Term As Member Of The Board Of Governors Of The Federal Reserve

Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal K. Quarles was sworn in for his second term as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Monday. The oath of office was administered by Chairman Jerome H. Powell in the Board Room.
Vice Chairman Quarles has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on October 13, 2017, to fill an unexpired term. He was confirmed to his second term by the United States Senate on July 17, 2018. His term as a Board member ends on January 31, 2032, and his term as Vice Chairman for Supervision ends on October 13, 2021.
A biography of Vice Chairman Quarles is available on the Board's website at www.federalreserve.gov/bios/.