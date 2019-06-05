“Veterans Hall” Dedication On The 75th Anniversary Of D-Day, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, June 5, 2019

Thank you Darren for those kind remarks. And thank you to the Veteran’s Committee for organizing this important commemoration. I would also like to recognize Katherine Taylor and Carla Hairston and their team in facilities, who did an AMAZING job with the design of this memorial in a short time period. And thank you all for taking the time to be part of this dedication ceremony today. We gather here on the eve of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, and in the shadow of Memorial Day, to pay our respects to the fallen and to salute all those who serve.
A few weeks ago, I had the honor of moderating a panel discussion on the meaning of sacrifice and the price of freedom. Each of the panelists had lost a spouse or child while serving on active duty in the armed forces – and each now hold executive positions with the nation’s leading survivor organizations, including GoldStar Mothers of America, GoldStar Wives of America, and TAPS. And while it is hard for us to imagine the depth of their losses, how they put aside their grief and lead their families forward, each of the panelists left us with the same message. Remember. Please remember those who have sacrificed; please remember those who serve. That message was not lost on me.
The SEC has long been committed to America’s veterans and active duty service members, through our hiring policies, through our outreach to military personnel and our investor advocacy programs, and through unique projects like Operation Warfighter – which matches qualified wounded service members with non-funded federal jobs. In that vein, on Monday we announced the Military Service Members’ Initiative focused on fighting fraud and educating veterans and active duty military personnel. This is the SEC’s newest initiative in our continued commitment to America’s veterans and service members. It will be led by our Retail Strategy Task Force, in partnership with the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. The Veterans Committee’s own Adam Anicich will also dedicate some of his time to this important effort. My thanks all who are working to move that project forward.
And now on to the purpose of today’s event. To Honor…To Commemorate…To Remember. Tomorrow, we will remember our heroes -- the Americans who 75 years ago risked everything to liberate a continent from tyranny, and who believed that democracy was something worth fighting and dying for. We will remember those who have fallen, whether it be in combat or while preparing for combat, in service to our country. And with the renaming of this gallery as “Veterans Hall” we remember – that here stands a durable edifice to honor the women and men of America’s Armed Forces – “In honor of ALL who have served.”
My thanks again to the Veterans Committee and to Katherine and Carla, who did a lovely job with the installation. Please join us for cake and coffee.