Verena Ross, ESMA’S Executive Director, Speaks At ECON Scrutiny On Short-Selling Regulation

The Executive Director of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Verena Ross, appeared today at the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee’s (ECON) meeting in Brussels.
The ECON scrutiny session dealt with ESMA’s Technical Advice on the evaluation of certain elements of the Short Selling Regulation (SSR) of 21 December 2017. In her opening statement, Ms Ross explained the three main areas of ESMA’s SSR advice:
- the exemption for market making activities and the definition of market making activities;
- the procedure for imposing short-term restrictions on short-selling; and
- the method of notification and disclosure of net short positions.
A recording of the full scrutiny slot should be available on the European Parliament’s website.