Vente-unique.com Lists On Euronext Growth

Euronext today welcomed the listing of online furniture retailer Vente-unique.com on Euronext Growth.
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com has grown rapidly throughout France and Europe by offering clients a wide selection of products, excellent service and competitive prices. Today the company’s website lists over 8,000 products sold in 10 European countries: France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy since 2017, and Portugal since January 2018. Vente-unique.com has a client base of over one million and reports customer satisfaction at 92%.
Vente-unique.com (ticker symbol: ALVU) was listed on 4 April 2018 through the admission to trading and direct listing of the 9,441,905 shares making up its capital, with 654,205 new shares issued and 2,412,662 existing shares allocated as part of the transaction through a Global Offering[1], after full exercise of the extension clause and before the potential exercise of the over-allocation option.
The offering price was set at €10.70 per share, in the middle of the indicative price spread. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was aroundn €101 million, and the operation raised a total of around €33 million.
At the bell ceremony, Sacha Vigna, CEO and Director of Vente-unique.com, said, “I would like to thank our institutional and individual shareholders for their trust and strong support for our initiative, as well as the partners who have been working with us for the past few months. We will now be focusing on making our roadmap a reality to consolidate our position as a European player in our industry, while continuing our profitable growth.”
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Offer (OPO) in France and a Global Placement primarily with institutional investors in France and other countries.