Velocimetrics First To Connect Business Transactions And Data Across The Entire Enterprise - First To Collect, Aggregate And Provide A Single View Of Disparate Data Across The Entire Enterprise, In Real-Time

Velocimetrics, the leading provider of business flow tracking and real-time, in-stream performance analytics, has announced a new version of its EndToEnd product suite. Already the industry front-runner, the new iteration is unique, building on the firm’s offering by aggregating and connecting data from all levels across the enterprise to give a single, connected view of an organisation’s business flow.
By collecting, analysing and aggregating huge volumes of data from all levels of an organisation in real-time, VMX v9.0 brings numerous, client-driven enhancements and improvements to functionality, performance and ultimately time-to-value for clients. This version has a significant upgrade to its capabilities with the ability to handle a x10 increase in data volumes.
Steve Colwill, CEO of Velocimetrics, commented: “One of our core strengths is that we’ve always collected vast quantities of data, but this release is hugely significant in allowing users to not only collect and pre-process an enormous volume and variety of data across the entire organisation, but to gain a single view in real-time. Collecting data across infrastructure, application and business levels is the relatively easy part; but creating connected business intelligence by correlating it all and allowing navigation through and across the different layers in real-time is challenging. This is the reason that no other vendor offers this degree of interconnectedness.”
He added: “Users can quickly move from a high-level, bird’s eye view of the business, to look at data at a very granular (low) level and across different aspects such as trading patterns, performance, client service KPIs and technical infrastructure. All this makes v9.0 entirely unique in the functionality it delivers. The level of detail and flexibility this release provides is unprecedented: connecting and analysing multiple aspects in a completely customisable way opens up a myriad insights and benefits to clients.”
With regulators focussing on operational resilience and existing regulations such as MiFID II and SFTR stipulating the need to track data change across its entire lifecycle, i.e. data lineage, the level of analysis Velocimetrics offers could scarcely be more crucial to financial institutions in terms of remaining compliant. Its offering provides real-time management, collection and normalisation of complex data across the enterprise, which is then correlated along with business transactions and enriched with statistics and timings. As with all other Velocimetrics products, there is virtually no impact on the underlying systems.
The release supports multiple operational use cases on a day-to-day basis for a wide range of business and operational functions, from quants and heads of desk to analysts and risk management/surveillance teams. v9.0 allows individual decision makers in these kinds of positions to have a single, real-time view of everything happening within their business environment and helps accurately assess the impact of these events.
Key features of v9.0 include:
- Data aggregation/normalisation: Data is pre-processed and aggregated from different layers and disparate business flows in the organisation, providing seamless linkages between them.
- Data Lineage: Capture the complete end-to-end data lineage of a business transaction.
- Real-Time Alerts:Monitor and report on business flow, data quality and infrastructure issues.
- Improved Statistics: Integrated technical and business performance statistics.
- Powerful New Trend lines: there is an enhanced ability to chart and analyse trends.
- Enhanced Trend Storage: Ten-fold increase in trend storage capability.
- Graphics: trends, data and analytics are displayed in co-ordinated graphical views.
- Filtering: all data can be filtered in real-time by business, client, deal type etc.
- Enterprise-wide: Cluster capability enables data sets to be collected and aggregated across the whole organisation.