Vela’s CEO Jen Nayar Named In Institutional Investor’s Trading Tech 40 For Third Consecutive Year - Selected As One Of Four Female Executives Featured In 2018 Rankings

Vela, a leading provider of trading and market access technology, announced that CEO Jen Nayar has been named in Institutional Investor’s Trading Technology 40 for the third consecutive year. Nayar moves up to No. 35 this year and is among one of four women featured in the rankings. The annual list recognizes some of the most talented and accomplished leaders of firms who are the top innovators in the industry.
The Trading Technology 40 were selected by Institutional Investor editors, taking into account nominations and other input from industry experts. The leadership criteria include recent and career accomplishments including contributions to individual companies and to the industry at large, scope and complexity of executive responsibilities, and pure technological innovation.
Jeffrey Kutler, Senior Contributing Editor for Institutional Investor, said, "The competition to be included in the Trading Tech 40 is stronger than ever with an exceptional group of candidates being considered by the judging panel. Congratulations to Jen Nayar for not only remaining in the top 40 but for moving higher each year leading Vela through momentous times."
“It is truly an honor to once again be included on Institutional Investor’s Trading Tech 40,” commented Nayar. “I am proud to be in the great company of such prestigious leaders and innovators. 2017 was quite a year for Vela with the double acquisitions of OptionsCity Software and Object Trading. Integrating three companies into a single cohesive entity broadens our capabilities and allows us to find innovative ways to solve problems and deliver solutions that meet industry and regulatory challenges. It is the efforts of our dedicated teams across the globe that ensure the success of our clients’ businesses and I feel privileged to lead an innovative organization of talented men and women.”