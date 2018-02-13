Vela Wins Best DMA Offering at 2018 Fund Technology And WSL Awards - Recognized For Delivering A High Performance, Low Latency, Fully-Normalized Infrastructure For Accessing Global Liquidity

Vela, a leading provider of trading and market access technology, announced that it has won the category for Best Direct Market Access (DMA) Offering in the 2018 Fund Technology and WSL Awards. The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Yale Club in New York last week.
The Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2018 (formerly the Wall Street Letter Institutional Trading Awards) recognize and reward providers who have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.
Gerry Turner, Global Head of Platform as a Service, at Vela, commented, “Our innovative direct market access offering is just one unique component of the wider Vela stack to enable clients to maximize opportunity in an ever-changing landscape driven by regulation, volatility, and macroeconomic factors. By connecting to Vela’s DMA platform, clients can access multiple markets through a low-latency, on demand API accessible from a number of exchange co-locations globally. With Vela fully managing the end-to-end solution, this as-a-Service deployment model allows clients to focus on their core businesses while rapidly adapting to shifts in liquidity and market conditions.” Adding, “We are delighted to be recognized for Best DMA Offering at this year’s Fund Technology and WSL Awards as it demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation and world-class services and support.”
Vela’s market access platform provides clients with a high performance, low latency, fully-normalized infrastructure for accessing global liquidity. Clients have a choice of fully-hosted, managed, or on-premise deployment models to gain access to award-winning components. Connected to more than 40 global listed derivative exchanges with pre-trade risk capabilities, Vela’s market access platform helps sell-side and buy-side firms as well as financial services technology providers lower costs and risks by simplifying exchange connectivity.