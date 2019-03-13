Vela Completes Certification Of Its Metro Trading Platform With BNP Paribas’ FIX Order Gateway - Enabling End-To-End Trade Processing

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced that its Metro trading platform has connected to the FIX order gateway at BNP Paribas, a premier global provider of banking and financial services. This certification will enable BNP Paribas’ global clients to use Metro’s options pricing, execution, and risk management tools and enable seamless integration and market access to the BNP Paribas FIX order gateway.
Vela’s Metro trading platform is a high-performance, server-based system supporting automated, algorithmic and click trading strategies that underpin buy- and sell-side trading requirements. Offering a complete solution for options pricing, execution, and risk management, Metro provides traders with access to all major US and European options markets on a single platform.
John Nunziata, Head of Electronic Execution at BNP Paribas, said, “We are delighted that Vela has completed the certification process by connecting Metro to our FIX order gateway.” He added, “We have mutual clients already leveraging this connectivity, and we are looking forward to onboarding new clients to a sophisticated options platform.”
Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, said, “We are excited to complete this BNP Paribas certification to enable end-to-end trade processing.” She added, “Metro has been the top choice for options traders for more than 10 years now. In addition to our ongoing innovation in technology and staying current with changing market demands, we work closely with major industry participants like BNP Paribas to simplify electronic trading for clients. This integration provides our global clients with the convenience of directing trade flow through BNP Paribas’ gateway.”