Vela Announces Roadmap To Significantly Expand Its Market Data Feed - Extending Global Venue And Asset Coverage For SuperFeed

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced a significant roadmap of investment for its market data feed, SuperFeed.
Vela’s SuperFeed delivers high-quality normalized real-time market data, with industry-leading levels of performance, availability and reliability as demanded by today’s trading applications. Offering a unique blend of fast delivery and scalability, SuperFeed has broad market coverage across North America, EMEA, and APAC.
Vela will be increasing access points to SuperFeed with new in-region data centers in Asia and expanding content with over 60 new venues including all major APAC exchanges and emerging markets from the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. This complements the existing access points in North America and Europe, as well as delivery through major public cloud providers and the more than 150 venues already available across all major asset classes.
This strategic investment also expands the range of data types available beyond real-time and delayed to include end-of-day (EOD) and historical data to provide clients with the flexibility they need to effectively manage their market data needs. Vela’s unique vendor bridge technology also allows clients to seamlessly integrate feeds from multiple different sources onto a single platform and has helped firms to remove the overheads of changing feed providers, eliminating the cost of change.
Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, commented, “As one of the few remaining independent providers of low-latency market data services, we are uniquely placed to deliver a comprehensive solution encompassing content, capabilities, and access.” Adding, “We recognize the growing value being placed on data within the financial services sector and are committed to invest in high-quality products that support our clients’ global requirements.”
This investment in SuperFeed is part of Vela’s wider market data strategy, which includes its recently-announced partnership with Enyx to integrate its FPGA ultra-low latency technology with Vela’s market data appliance.