Vela Adds IMC Systematic Internaliser Data Feed - Providing Access To IMC’s Unique ELP SI Liquidity

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced today the addition of the IMC Electronic Liquidity Providing (ELP) Systematic Internaliser (SI) to its growing list of global SMDS feed handler coverage.
Vela’s software-based feed handling solution, SMDS, provides ultra-low latency, high performance, normalised access with global coverage and support for all major asset classes. Forming part of a wider MiFID II offering, Vela has onboarded a range of Systematic Internalisers helping clients to consolidate all types of disparate liquidity across Europe. The offering can also be fully managed via Vela’s Ticker Plant Appliance.
Technology-driven, market-making firm IMC develops innovative technology and algorithms to trade multiple asset classes on more than 100 trading venues around the world. The ELP SI offers liquidity to counterparties that are not shown on any other platform and comes from the natural positions held on the central risk book.
Bruce Gunn, Institutional Sales Trader - ETF Trading, at IMC, commented, “We are very happy to be working with Vela to connect our fast-growing ELP SI platform to their data feed handling coverage and grow the number of firms having access to our unique ELP SI liquidity.” He continued, “In addition to this SI being available in Europe, clients in the U.S. can also leverage the same technology through our single dealer platform.”
Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations, at Vela, said, “We are pleased to have added IMC’s ELP Systematic Internaliser as a new data feed within our direct feed handling software product suite.” Adding, “Our fully-hosted and managed ticker plant appliance and agile integration process ensures our mutual clients have access to ultra-low latency and high-performance normalised market data as they require it.”