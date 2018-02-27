USD Denominated Coupon Bonds By Armbusinessbank CJSC Listed On Nasdaq OMX Armenia

Starting from February 27, 2018 USD denominated nominal coupon bonds issued by “ARMBUSINESSBANK” CJSC will be listed on NASDAQ OMX Armenia and included in the bonds' secondary (Bbond) list.
Current issue of the Bank's bonds comprises 51,000 coupon bonds with nominal value of USD 100, coupon rate of 8% and maturity period of 48 months.The bonds (ISIN - AMARBBB25ER7) will be traded under ARBBB5 ticker symbol and will be allowed to manual and REPO trading as well.
The list of securities listed and admitted to trading on NASDAQ OMX Armenia, is available on
“Instruments” page of NASDAQ OMX Armenia official website (www.nasdaqomx.am).