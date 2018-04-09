US Treasury Calls For Large Position Reports

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is calling for Large Position Reports from those entities whose positions in the 2-1/4% Treasury Notes of November 2027 equaled or exceeded $4.58 billion as of close of business Monday, January 15, 2018. Entities with positions in this note equal to or exceeding the $4.58 billion threshold must report these positions to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Entities with positions in this note below $4.58 billion are not required to file Large Position Reports.
Reports must be received by the Government Securities Dealer Statistics Unit of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York before 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Friday, April 13, 2018, and must include the required position and administrative information. Large Position Reports may be faxed to (212) 720-5025 or delivered to the Bank at 33 Liberty Street, 6th floor.