U.S. Digital Investment Management Market Monitor, Q2 2019 - Aite Group Estimates That Client Assets Under Management On Robo-Advice Platforms Will Reach US$1.26 Trillion By 2023.

Digital investment management is a disruptive trend that continues to evolve, and new offerings are announced often. But the hype around this industry trend has been a bit inflated, as Aite Group estimates that assets on digital investment management platforms was around US$257 billion at the end of 2018. Nevertheless, solid growth opportunities lie ahead for firms that can leverage their brand, market reach, and technical capabilities. U.S. Digital Investment Management Market Monitor, Q2 2019, Aite Group’s newest report, is a biannual report series that will be an outlet for Aite Group’s monitoring of the digital investment space.
“The robo-advisor market has received a tremendous amount of attention from the wealth management industry, and market projections have been overstated greatly by many industry participants,” explains Alois Pirker, research director at Aite Group. “While startups have been in the limelight, much of this industry’s growth potential hinges on incumbent wealth management firms’ ability and willingness to cross-sell digital advice into an already established client base and to leverage their brand and distribution channels to gain net new digital assets,” he adds.
With this new biannual report series, Aite Group aims to follow the growth and developments in the digital investment management market as well as illustrate where the market is currently and forecast where it is heading by contextualizing the latest events in the market, tracking new entrants and exits, and speaking to multiple digital investment firms. This report is based on Securities and Exchange Commission Form ADV data, direct reports from firms via interviews, and media reports.
U.S. Digital Investment Management Market Monitor, Q2 2019
Date 22/05/2019
