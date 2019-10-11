U.S. Chamber Statement On U.S.-China Phase One Trade Agreement

Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement today in response to President Trump's announcement that the U.S. and China have reached a phase one agreement:
“Finally, a ray of hope for the U.S.-China trade relationship. We are encouraged that the two sides appear to have made genuine progress on a number of critical issues. President Trump’s announcement to postpone the tariff hike is welcome news for American businesses, farmers, and consumers, and we are optimistic that this move paves the way towards a comprehensive, high-standard, and enforceable deal with China. While there remains significant work ahead to address many of the most important U.S. trade and investment priorities, we will continue to lend our full support to any and all efforts that level the playing field for American businesses.”