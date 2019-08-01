U.S. Chamber Statement On Escalation Of Chinese Tariffs

|
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of International Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement today after the president's announcement to raise tariffs on Chinese imports:
“Raising tariffs by ten percent on an additional $300 billion worth of imports from China will only inflict greater pain on American businesses, farmers, workers and consumers, and undermine an otherwise strong U.S. economy. Like the President, the U.S. Chamber applauds the constructive dialogue between U.S. and Chinese negotiators. We are deeply disappointed that the two sides missed the opportunity in May to address the substantive disagreements between them and have not yet reached a comprehensive, enforceable agreement. We urge the two sides to recommit to achieving progress in the very near term before these new tariffs come into effect, and to remove all remaining tariffs as swiftly as possible. “