US Agencies Post Public Sections Of July 2018 Plans

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Monday released the public portions of four foreign banking organizations' resolution plans, which are required by the Dodd-Frank Act and commonly known as living wills.
The plans must describe the company's strategy for rapid and orderly resolution under bankruptcy in the event of material financial distress or failure. Four firms were required to submit plans by July 1: Barclays PLC, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and UBS AG. The plans are focused on their U.S. operations.
By regulation, resolution plans must be divided into public and confidential sections. To foster transparency, the agencies have required each firm's public section to summarize certain elements of the resolution plan and information explaining how the resolution plan would be executed.
The public portions of the resolution plans are available on the FDIC and Board websites. The agencies will review both the confidential and public portions of the resolution plans.