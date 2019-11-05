Upgraded Version Of Tokyo Stock Exchange's "arrowhead" - Operations Start For New System, Creating A Safe And Secure Market

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and Fujitsu Limited today announced that TSE has completely overhauled its "arrowhead" trading system for the first time in four years, leveraging the latest technology from Fujitsu to enhance functionality and improve performance. The new version begins operation today.
Newly introduced features that prevent sudden fluctuations in stock prices, improve the opportunity to conclude contracts based on closing prices, and stabilize system performance mean that traders using the upgraded version of "arrowhead" will enjoy the chance to conduct their transactions in a market with greater peace of mind.
TSE and Fujitsu will take the opportunity of the launch of the new "arrowhead" to commit themselves to the further development of cash markets, continuing to improve convenience for a wide range of users going forward.