Update To Moscow Exchange Fixing Methdology

On 2 April 2018, a new version of the Moscow Exchange Fixing Methodology will come into force. The methodology was amended to specify how reserve fixing values are determined and market participants are notified in case the market is closed at the moment the indicators are calculated (i.e. 12:25-12:30 MSK).
According to the updated methodology, indicative FX rates calculated by the Exchange based on OTC FX market data are used to set the fixing value in case the MOEX market is closed. If such data is not available, foreign exchange rates set by the Bank of Russia are transmitted as the fixing value.
For the full text of the updated Methodology, please visit the Moscow Exchange’s website.