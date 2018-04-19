Update - Nasdaq Hosted 3rd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced the conclusion of its 3rd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference on April 4, 2018. Nasdaq welcomed select Nasdaq International Designation Member Companies to present their current state of business to a broad audience including potential investors. The Conference also provided individual and institutional investors an opportunity to engage with CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from a wide range of sectors globally.
The presentation content is available at links below. Presenting companies include,
Full Conference
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/86mr8rir
Neometals Ltd. – Australia
ASX: NMT, OTC – Nasdaq International: RDRUY
Chris Reed – Managing Director
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6i7z2uo7
CES Energy Solutions – Canada
TSX: CEU, OTC – Nasdaq International Select: CESDF
Craig Nieboer – Chief Financial Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g83bcj2w
Northern Vertex Mining – Canada
TSX.V: NEE, OTC – Nasdaq International: NHVCF
Ken Berry – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9rsb78ft
Alexium International - Australia
ASX: AJX, OTC – Nasdaq International: AXXIY
Dr. Dirk Van Hyning – Chief Executive Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ai6rdvs8
Cognosec – Sweden
STO: COGS, OTC – Nasdaq International: CYBNY
Kobus Paulsen– Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/osz7aemg
Nasdaq International is a designation. The companies are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The U.S. shares will continue to trade on the OTC.