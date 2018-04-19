 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


Update - Nasdaq Hosted 3rd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference

Date 19/04/2018

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced the conclusion of its 3rd  Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference on April 4, 2018. Nasdaq welcomed select Nasdaq International Designation Member Companies to present their current state of business to a broad audience including potential investors. The Conference also provided individual and institutional investors an opportunity to engage with CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from a wide range of sectors globally.

The presentation content is available at links below. Presenting companies include,

Full Conference
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/86mr8rir

Neometals Ltd. – Australia
ASX: NMT, OTC – Nasdaq International: RDRUY
Chris Reed – Managing Director

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6i7z2uo7

CES Energy Solutions – Canada
TSX: CEU, OTC – Nasdaq International Select: CESDF
Craig Nieboer – Chief Financial Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g83bcj2w

Northern Vertex Mining  – Canada
TSX.V: NEE, OTC – Nasdaq International: NHVCF
Ken Berry – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9rsb78ft

Alexium International - Australia
ASX: AJX, OTC – Nasdaq International: AXXIY
Dr. Dirk Van Hyning – Chief Executive Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ai6rdvs8

Cognosec – Sweden
STO: COGS, OTC – Nasdaq International: CYBNY
Kobus Paulsen– Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/osz7aemg

Nasdaq International is a designation. The companies are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The U.S. shares will continue to trade on the OTC.