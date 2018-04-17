Unswervingly Promoting Capital Market's Openness, Guaranteeing Timely Preparation for Shanghai-London Stock Connect

The Annual Conference 2018 for the Bo'ao Forum for Asia announces the goal of launching the stock connect between the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) (the Shanghai-London Stock Connect for short) in 2018. As a key measure of promoting the opening-up of China's capital market, Shanghai-London Stock Connect has achieved staged results by the end of last year, and the Chinese Government and the British Government have agreed to make further research on the listing of local qualified listed companies in the counterpart market, thus realizing the connect of the two markets. To implement General Secretary Xi Jinping's achievements during his visit in Britain, the SSE has closely cooperated with the LSE in researching relevant business and technical issues since 2015 under the guiding by the relevant department. Currently, all the preparations have been underway, and the two exchanges have been promoting the settlement of relevant rules and operational arrangements. Next, they will arrange the communication with market institutions at proper time.
The SSE will strictly implement the requirements in General Secretary Xi Jinping's speech on openness, unswervingly promote the opening-up of the capital market in the new era in accordance with the decisions and arrangements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and guarantee the timely preparations for relevant business rules and systems of Shanghai-London Stock Connect. The SSE will strive to build itself into a world leading exchange that matches the modern power of socialism with Chinese characteristics and promote the Chinese capital market to march towards a modern multi-level capital market with Chinese characteristics and higher global competitiveness.