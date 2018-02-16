United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee Update: Treasury Committee Has Received RBS-GRG Report From UK Financial Conduct Authority

On Wednesday 7 February, the Treasury Committee set the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) the deadline of today (16 February) to publish the skilled persons’ report (Section 166) into RBS’ treatment of small business customers in its Global Restructuring Group (GRG).
The FCA has not published the report, so has therefore sent it to the Committee. Andrew Bailey, Chief Executive of the FCA, has written to Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, to confirm that this is the case.
The Committee’s next meeting is on Tuesday 20 February at 2pm, where members will decide whether, and if so, when, to publish the report.
Chair's comment
Mrs Morgan said:
"The Committee will meet when Parliament returns on Tuesday 20th February. At that meeting, I will be asking members to agree to publish the final, unredacted report under parliamentary privilege as soon as possible."
