United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee Update: Treasury, BoE, FCA Asked To Publish Brexit Impact Analysis Ahead Of Vote

Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, has written to the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and HM Treasury, asking them to produce and publish an analysis of the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and future framework, once it has been negotiated.
- Letter from the Chair to the Chancellor of the Exchequer regarding publishing Brexit impact analysis, 27 June 2018
- Letter from the Chair to the Chief Executive, FCA, regarding publishing Brexit impact analysis, 27 June 2018
- Letter from the Chair to the Governor of the Bank of England regarding publishing Brexit impact analysis, 27 June 2018
Mrs Morgan has asked the three organisations to publish their analyses in good time before Parliament comes to vote on the Brexit deal.
Chair's comments
Commenting on the correspondence, Mrs Morgan said:
"Parliament’s vote on the Withdrawal Agreement and future relationship can only be meaningful if it is properly informed.
The Chancellor has promised the Committee that he will place the “maximum amount of analysis in the public domain” on the economic and fiscal consequences of implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and future relationship, once it has been negotiated. I have written to him to set out the Committee’s expectations for what that analysis should contain.
I also expect the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority to explain how Parliament’s decision will affect their ability to meet their objectives, including financial stability and consumer protection.
In the months ahead, the Committee will press for robust and high-quality analysis on the consequences of Brexit for the economy and the public finances, so that Parliament’s decisions can be based on the best possible evidence."
