United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee Update: Government Should Publish Latest Information On Consequences Of ‘No Deal’ Brexit

The Chair of the Treasury Committee has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rt Hon. Philip Hammond MP.
- Letter from the Chair to the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the consequences of 'no deal' Brexit, 20 July 2018 ( PDF 278 KB)
Following the announcement that the Government will issue advice to consumers and companies to prepare for Brexit, in the event that there is no Withdrawal Agreement in place on 30 March 2019, the Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP asks the Chancellor to make further information available on the consequences of a 'no deal' Brexit, and the Government’s preparations.
Commenting on the correspondence, Mrs Morgan said:
"Consumers and companies have been left in the dark by the Government about the consequences of a 'no deal' Brexit.
Plans to publish technical notices to help businesses prepare are welcome, but the Government must also provide details of the practical consequences for ordinary people, and its own preparations to deal with them.
If 'no deal' could lead to empty supermarket shelves and medicine shortages, the public has a right to know."
Image: iStockphoto