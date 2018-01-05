 Skip to main Content
United Kingdom Parliament Treasury Committee Update: Chancellor Declines To Rule Out UK Being In Customs Union With EU

Date 05/01/2018

05 January 2018

Treasury Committee publishes correspondence between the Chair, Nicky Morgan MP, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, has written to Rt Hon. Philip Hammond MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mrs Morgan asked the Chancellor, should he wish to do so, to explicitly rule out the UK participating in a customs union with the EU as part of its end-state relationship.

The Chancellor has declined to do so in his response.

Chair's comment

Commenting on the correspondence, Mrs Morgan said:

"It was widely thought that being in a long-term customs union with the EU had been ruled out by the Government. But the Chancellor’s letter confirms that this is not the case.

It is vital that the Cabinet reach agreement on these central questions about the UK’s future relationship with the EU, as a matter of urgency."

