Uniphar Lists On Euronext Dublin - Market Capitalisation: €309.6 Million

Euronext Dublin today welcomes Uniphar, a diversified healthcare services group to Euronext Growth.
Headquartered in Dublin, Uniphar is a diversiﬁed international healthcare services business meeting the requirements of over 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux. The Company’s vision is to improve patient access to pharmaco-medical products and treatments by enhancing connectivity between manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders.
Uniphar (ticker code: UPR) was listed on 17 July 2019 through the admission to trading of 269.2m shares making up its capital. The listing price was set at €1.15per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was circa €309.6 million.
At this morning’s listing ceremony, Uniphar CEO Ger Rabbette said:
"Today marks a major milestone in Uniphar’s 50-year history. With a strong platform for growth in place in our two high growth divisions (Clinical & Commercial and Product Access), today’s listing on the Euronext Growth market will help fuel our strategy which will see us doubling EBITDA over the next five years. It will also allow us to attract new investors and capital from across Europe. I want to especially acknowledge the major contribution of a very talented team of people at Uniphar who have worked so hard to get us to this important point in our company’s development.”
CEO of Euronext Dublin, Daryl Byrne said:
“On behalf of Euronext, I would like to extend the warmest of welcomes and congratulations to the Uniphar team on this major milestone. The story of their growth and success is yet another fantastic example of Irish innovation in the pharmaceutical sector, and we look forward to celebrating the future successes that come from being a Euronext-listed company.”