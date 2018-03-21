UnaVista Extends Alliance With IHS Markit To Cover SFTR Transaction Reporting

- Partner programme launches new model for consulting firms covering MiFID II, EMIR and SFTR
- Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) expected to go live in Q2 2019
- SFTR will require firms to report transactions including repo trades to an approved EU trade repository
UnaVista, part of the London Stock Exchange Group, is pleased to announce that business information provider IHS Markit has extended its alliance to help firms prepare and comply with the upcoming SFTR transaction reporting. In line with LSEG’s Open Access philosophy, UnaVista launched its Partner Programme to provide clients with greater transparency and choice when dealing with other markets participants. The programme has welcomed a range of financial services providers including Charles River, Eze Software and Finastra, as well as firms providing specialised financial regulatory reporting services.
UnaVista is delighted to extend its relationship with IHS Markit to provide firms with an end-to-end solution that combines leading data management capabilities from IHS Markit with UnaVista’s trade repository expertise to simplify SFTR transaction reporting for firms. By providing firms with an SFTR trade repository service, firms can benefit from centralising their global regulatory reporting through a trusted partner.
SFTR transaction reporting is expected to follow the same structure as EMIR and will require financial and non-financial counterparties to report all of their SFTs to an EU-registered and approved trade repository on a T+1 settlement cycle. UnaVista is a leading trade repository in Europe that has won several industry awards including RegTech’s Best Trade Repository for Regulatory Disclosure in 2017. SFTR is currently expected to be implemented in Q2 2019.
Wendy Collins, Managing Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, UnaVista said:
“UnaVista values the importance of our partners in the regulatory reporting landscape and we are happy to deepen this relationship with IHS Markit. We look forward to working together to help firms and their clients comply with SFTR, the next big regulation on the horizon”.
Pierre Khemdoudi, Managing Director, IHS Markit said:
“We are excited to partner with UnaVista to make the reporting obligation smoother for our mutual clients. The industry is thirsty for guidance on this regulation and partnering with UnaVista is a great opportunity to showcase our expertise in the field of securities lending and financing”.
UnaVista’s Partner Programme was launched to harness the expertise from a range of financial services providers in order to help improve efficiency within the markets by reducing operational and regulatory risks in anticipation of MIFID II. Its success has seen it evolve from providing access to UnaVista’s MiFID II ARM to providing joint advisory-style services for clients with leading industry consultancies across MiFIR, EMIR and SFTR. The demand for SFTR-centric partnerships is now increasing as firms better understand their reporting obligations.