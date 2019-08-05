ULTUMUS Appoints Daniel Hodgetts As Operations Head To Manage Business Expansion

ULTUMUS, the leading global provider of data creation, management and distribution services for index and ETF products, today announces the hire of industry operations expert, Daniel Hodgetts as Index Operations Head.
Hodgetts will lead the global index and ETF support team based in London and Singapore and assist in the support of key clients as ULTUMUS roll its data managed data service out to a growing roster of asset managers, investments banks and exchanges.
Hodgetts joins from Legal and General, where he was the primary support lead for key index benchmark providers and aggregators bringing an unparalleled level of knowledge. He has previously held key positions at both FTSE Russell and S&P bringing his considerable experience to ULTUMUS and its rapidly growing business.
ULTUMUS focus on the index and ETF sectors and see considerable opportunity where existing vendors have not updated their platforms, technology and products with clients keen to exploit new and proven technology in their business with the aim of improving data quality visibility, timeliness and service reliability.
Bernie Thurston, CEO, commented: "Daniel joining ULTUMUS is another key hire for the business and a firm commitment to bring the most experienced people on-board to further develop our index data offering, meaning that we are the “go to” company for anybody who needs timely or accurate benchmark data. He brings a detailed knowledge and management experience which will be fundamental to the team as we continue to grow and develop the business in this exciting and fast moving sector.”
Daniel Hodgetts, commented: “When I was looking for my next challenge, it was important that I joined a firm that had a vision and strategy, are developing new technologies and driving change in the asset management sector. I have found that with ULTUMUS, the business provides me with the opportunity to work on the best and most modern data architecture, free from the legacy dependencies that other providers in the sector struggle with and this allows ULTUMUS to reliably deliver the solutions clients demand.”
The ULTUMUS teams span technology, product management and business development across key regional centres in London and Singapore and have a strong track record in the index and ETF space servicing clients globally. ULTUMUS were the first to deliver data as a service leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver quality, timely and accurate global index and ETF data across all asset classes in a single format, validated and customized 24 hours a day.