ULTUMUS And Woodseer Global Announce Dividend Forecast Partnership

ULTUMUS, the leading global provider of data services for index and ETF data, today announced a dividend forecast partnership with London-based Woodseer Global, a leading provider of global dividend forecast data to the buy and sell side.
Across the investment banks, asset managers and fund service sectors there has been a limited choice of sources for dividend forecast data, specifically discrete dividend amounts, pay-dates, XDD and record dates. Existing 3rd party vendor products offer little flexibility in packaging data around key requirements and/or justify premium license cost around frequently unrequired “add-on” research services that cannot be decoupled in a “one size fits all” offering with limited geographic coverage,
Recognizing the market need for efficiency, wider coverage and cost optimization ULTUMUS and Woodseer have partnered to provide the full range dividend forecast data on single stocks, ETF, ADRs and indices available via the ULTUMUS Index and ETF platform. The provision of the feed allows clients to access and leverage an additional source of dividend forecast data via an embedded API and/or UI allowing clients to undertake testing and comparison against existing sources for accuracy and validity.
Positive trials of the data service have been undertaken with a range of clients globally, leading to a rapid acceleration of embedding this data into the ULTUMUS platform.
Bernie Thurston, CEO, ULTUMUS said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Woodseer to provide our clients with an additional source of dividend forecast data. Having personal experience of building dividend forecast data services previously, working with Woodseer allows us to provide our clients with a reliable and comprehensive dividend data source which is fully integrated into our service offering.”
Ed Dean, CRO, Woodseer Global said: “We have made significant progress in the past two years developing and licensing our dividend forecast data to index providers, custodians, asset managers and hedge funds. In these times of accelerating change our tech-driven approach gives us a powerful and disruptive edge over the older, more traditional forecasting methodologies.”