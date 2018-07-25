UK’s Financial Conduct Authority Opens A Discussion On Introducing A Basic Savings Rate In The Cash Savings Market

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today published a Discussion Paper on price discrimination in the cash savings market.
The FCA has set out a range of options to address issues faced by longstanding customers including introducing a basic savings rate (BSR).
The FCA is concerned that the interest rates that longstanding customers receive on easy access cash savings products are generally lower than those received by customers who shop around.
The Discussion Paper seeks input on how to address the harm caused by this price discrimination. The BSR option would apply to all easy access cash saving accounts and easy access cash ISAs after they have been open for a set period of time, such as a year.
Christopher Woolard, Executive Director of Strategy and Competition at the FCA said:
'Providers can take advantage of high levels of customer inaction to pay lower interest rates to longstanding customers. While many customers have valid reasons for not shopping around, providers must still treat them fairly, while maintaining competitive rates for those who do.
'Efforts to encourage customers to switch have had limited impact and we remain concerned about the way firms are treating customers. This is why we are considering the introduction of a basic savings rate for older accounts, which would promote competition and help get customers a better rate of interest.'
87% of UK adults have cash savings. In 2015, the FCA completed a competition study into the cash savings market. This found that competition was not working well, particularly for customers who stay with the same provider for a long time.
It also found that customers are put off switching by the expected difficulty; large, well-established personal current account providers are able to attract most savings balances despite offering lower rates; and there is a lack of product transparency.
The FCA implemented a package of measures to address some of this harm, which came into force in 2016. This included trialling other disclosure remedies proposed in the Market Study, including a switching box, but they did not stimulate sufficient changes in customer behaviour to address the harm to longstanding customers.
The FCA is now seeking feedback on the options set out in this Discussion Paper, which closes on the 25 October 2018.
Background
- 'Old accounts' refers to accounts older than 5 years old.
