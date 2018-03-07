 Skip to main Content
UK’s Financial Conduct Authority: Alex Hope Pleads Guilty To Perverting The Course Of Justice

Date 07/03/2018

Today, 7 March 2018, Alex Hope pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice at the Inner London Crown Court.

The charge relates to his conduct following the imposition of a restraint order in 2012 and a confiscation order in 2016 arising from criminal proceedings brought by the FCA.

Mr Hope has been remanded in custody until Thursday 15 March 2018, when it is anticipated that a date for sentencing will be set.

Background

  1. A current indictment is available from the FCA press office.
  2. On 30 January 2015 Mr Hope was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for fraud and operating a collective investment scheme without authorisation.
  3. Press release related to Mr Hope’s confiscation order.
  4. On 27 September 2016 Mr Hope was committed to prison for a further 603 days by the City of Westminster Magistrates’ Court as a result of him having only paid £1,000 towards his confiscation order
  5. On 30 November 2017, Mr Hope was charged with perverting the course of justice.
  6. The final notice banning Alex Hope from the financial services industry.
