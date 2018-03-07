UK’s Financial Conduct Authority: Alex Hope Pleads Guilty To Perverting The Course Of Justice

Today, 7 March 2018, Alex Hope pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice at the Inner London Crown Court.
The charge relates to his conduct following the imposition of a restraint order in 2012 and a confiscation order in 2016 arising from criminal proceedings brought by the FCA.
Mr Hope has been remanded in custody until Thursday 15 March 2018, when it is anticipated that a date for sentencing will be set.
Background
- A current indictment is available from the FCA press office.
- On 30 January 2015 Mr Hope was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for fraud and operating a collective investment scheme without authorisation.
- Press release related to Mr Hope’s confiscation order.
- On 27 September 2016 Mr Hope was committed to prison for a further 603 days by the City of Westminster Magistrates’ Court as a result of him having only paid £1,000 towards his confiscation order
- On 30 November 2017, Mr Hope was charged with perverting the course of justice.
- The final notice banning Alex Hope from the financial services industry.
