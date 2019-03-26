UK Parliament: Lords Debates Article 50 Statement

Members of the House of Lords debated the prime minister's written statement of 15 March on the EU (Withdrawal) Act, on Monday 25 March.
Before the debate, the Leader of the House of Lords, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park (Conservative), repeated a statement from Monday 25 March by the prime minister titled 'European Council'.
In the main debate, Baroness Evans proposed a motion that the House take note of the 15 March written statement by the prime minister, repeated by Baroness Evans, titled 'Statement under Section 13(4) of the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018'.
The statement followed the House of Commons’ resolutions on the 12, 13 and 14 March not to agree the government’s withdrawal deal, not to leave the EU without a deal and to seek an extension to the Article 50 process.
Members discussions included the extension to the Article 50 process agreed with the European Council, a possible second referendum and the ongoing process in the House of Commons.
Following a debate, Baroness Evans' motion was agreed without a vote.
Lord Adonis (Labour) proposed a motion calling on the government to revoke the notification of 29 March 2017 in accordance with Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union. The motion was withdrawn.
The House of Lords has held a series of debates on the progress of negotiations with the EU. Under the terms of the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the House of Lords must 'take note' of (complete a debate on) any deal reached with the EU.
