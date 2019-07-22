UK First As Sheffield Hallam And OSTC Launch Unique Financial Trading Degree

Students studying on a new financial trading course at Sheffield Hallam University will get to experience the fast-paced cut and thrust of the global derivatives markets on the first course of its kind to be launched in the UK.
Sheffield Business School has teamed up with London-based OSTC, a leading global derivatives trading and education business with 12 offices across 6 countries, to offer the undergraduate BSc (Hons) in Financial Trading and Investment Management.
Students will study theory in Sheffield for their first and third years. The second year of the course, will be spent in London, starting with an initial programme delivered at OSTC. Students will gain first-hand experience of working in the derivative markets, developing work-ready skills and behaviours for investment management, fund management and wealth management.
The training will be delivered by OSTC using its world-class ZISHI digital learning suite. Students will learn what it takes to become a successful trader while developing the knowledge and skills needed to work in investment management. Topics include: fundamental economics and accounting principles progressing into practical application of trading and portfolio management techniques, before rounding off with legal and regulatory requirements.
Damion Taylor, deputy head of the department of finance, accounting and business systems at Sheffield Business School said: "We are delighted to be offering this new course in partnership with OSTC. This is the only degree course, probably globally, where students can gain a degree which includes financial trading experience, it really is unique. Our students will take a financial trading module in London, which will teach them how to use tier one trading platforms, the same as those used by traders. This course offers an unrivalled, practical experience."
Students will also work towards two professional qualifications as part of the course - a Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Financial Trading and the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO of OSTC, commented: "We are excited to be collaborating with Sheffield Hallam University on this pioneering degree programme. Using our leading-edge ZISHI digital learning suite, students will be immersed in the realities of life at the vanguard of global markets.”