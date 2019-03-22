UK Financial Conduct Authority To Introduce UK Benchmarks Register

The Financial Conduct Authority continues to plan for a range of outcomes in relation to Brexit, including the UK leaving the EU without an implementation period on 29 March 2019. To prepare for this scenario, we have developed a new UK Benchmarks Register. The new Register will replace the ESMA Register for UK supervised users, and UK and third-country based benchmark administrators that want their benchmarks to be used in the UK.
The new UK Benchmarks Register will include benchmark administrators and third-country benchmarks.
Benchmarks Administrators
The Benchmarks Administrators Register is a public record of all benchmark administrators that are:
- authorised, registered or recognised by us
- outside the UK and have notified the FCA that they benefit from an equivalence decision that has been adopted by the UK
- copied from the ESMA register as set out in the Benchmarks (Amendment and Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019(link is external).
Third-country Benchmarks
The Third-country Benchmarks Register is a public record of all benchmarks that are:
- provided by third country benchmarks administrators recognised by us
- endorsed by a UK authorised or registered benchmarks administrator, or other supervised entity, for use in the UK
- provided by benchmarks administrators from outside the UK, that have notified us that they benefit from an equivalence decision that has been adopted by the UK
- copied from the ESMA register as set out in the Benchmarks (Amendment and Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019(link is external).
On Exit day, we will temporarily copy information from the ESMA register onto the UK Benchmarks Register. This information will stay on the UK Benchmarks Register for a period of 2 years unless it is subsequently removed pursuant to and in accordance with the UK Benchmarks Regulation.
We will provide further information about accessing the UK Benchmarks Register on our website. You can also sign up to receive email updates on the UK Benchmarks Register and benchmarks regulation in the UK generally.