UK Financial Conduct Authority: Statement On Regulatory Coordination

Date 18/07/2019

As announced by the Chancellor at Mansion House, the Chief Executives of the Prudential Regulation Authority, Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator and Competition and Markets Authority met together with the Chancellor today to discuss a plan to improve regulatory coordination. All the authorities committed to taking forward work to improve regulatory coordination alongside the forthcoming call for evidence from HM Treasury.