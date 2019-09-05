UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces New Chair Of The Smaller Business Practitioner Panel

Charles Randell, Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, has today announced the appointment of Marlene Shiels, Chief Executive of Capital Credit Union, as Chair of the FCA’s Smaller Business Practitioner Panel from 1 October 2019. She has been a member of the Panel since 2015 and succeeds Craig Errington, Group Chief Executive of Wesleyan.
Welcoming the appointment, Charles Randell said:
‘The Smaller Business Practitioner Panel plays a vital role in ensuring that the voice of smaller firms in the industry is heard in the UK's regulatory system. I am sure that Marlene will continue the excellent work of her predecessors and I look forward to working with her in her new role.
'I would also like to thank Craig for his contribution, over several years, to the work of the Panel as a member and latterly as Chair.’
Marlene Shiels, Chief Executive of Capital Credit Union, said:
'The Smaller Business Practitioner Panel plays a very important role in the regulatory environment. It represents a significant number of businesses across the country and ensures that their interests are at the forefront of change. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the FCA and key stakeholders to ensure smaller businesses are well represented through the Smaller Business Practitioner Panel.'
The FCA Smaller Business Practitioner Panel is an independent statutory body that represents the interests of practitioners of firms of small or medium size within their sector across FCA-regulated activities. Panel members are recruited to represent both their own sector and the industry as a whole, rather than individual firms.
Background
- The FCA Practitioner Panels are part of the system set up to make and maintain effective arrangements for consulting practitioners on the extent to which the FCA’s general policies and practices are consistent with its general duties, as set out in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). More details about the FCA Practitioner Panels(link is external).
- Appointments of the Chairs of the Panels are made by the FCA Board and approved by HM Treasury.
- Marlene Shiels OBE is Chief Executive of Capital Credit Union and is an Adviser on Credit Unions/Financial Inclusion to HRH Duchess of Cornwall. Previously she was a Board member of the World Council of Credit Unions (2009-2013), a Director of StepChange, the debt charity, a Member of the Council of the Chartered Banker Institute, and a Board member and Vice President of ABCUL (2008‑2010). She is a Founder of the Development Education Europe Programme, a training programme for credit union leaders and still holds a position on the Advisory Board.
- Craig Errington recently retired as Group Chief Executive of Wesleyan, a provider of specialist financial services for doctors, dentists, teachers and lawyers.
