UBS's First-Quarter 2018 Results

- 1Q18 net profit up 19% YoY to CHF 1.5bn
- Reported profit before tax (PBT) CHF 2.0bn, +17% YoY, +24% in USD
- Adjusted RoTE excluding DTAs 17.8%, diluted EPS CHF 0.39
- CHF 1.1bn adjusted PBT in Global Wealth Management, +7% YoY, +14% in USD
- CHF 50bn net new money in wealth and asset management businesses
- CET1 capital ratio 13.1% and CET1 leverage ratio 3.76%
- World's first 100% sustainable cross-asset portfolio for private clients launched
UBS delivered strong first-quarter 2018 results with reported PBT up 17% year over year to CHF 1,973m (up 24% in USD) and adjusted1 PBT down 3% to CHF 1,876m (up 3% in USD). Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,514m, up 19% from the first quarter of 2017.
