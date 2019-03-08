UBS MTF Trading Notice - Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 7 March, UBS MTF would like to inform you of the implementation of several additional double volume cap suspension changes.
Effective from the start of trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019:
- the DVC suspension ends for 97 instruments and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver, and
- a six-month suspension commences for 11 instruments, which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book, and
- an additional six-month re-suspension, also for 11 instruments, will also take effect at the same time.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, is published on the UBS MTF website at https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investment-bank/ib/multilateral-trading-facility/reference-data.html and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the additional suspensions and the resumptions for trading on Tuesday morning. A list of the above suspensions is attached to this notice.