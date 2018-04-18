 Skip to main Content
UBS MTF Market Notice - Trade Cancellations In Nordic Instruments

Date 18/04/2018

In view of the cancellation of executions by the Swedish, Danish, and Finnish markets following technical disturbances on the reference markets this morning, UBS MTF has decided to cancel all trades that took place between 08:00 and 08:21:00 BST.

These thirteen trades have been cancelled by UBS MTF under section 6.10 of the UBS MTF Rulebook.

If you have any queries regarding this notice, please contact the UBS MTF Supervisors at +44 207 568 2052 or ubs_mtf@ubs.com.

UBS MTF Management

Cancelled trades:

Time

Qty

Price

Currency

SecExecId

IssuerName

Exchange

ISIN

2018-04-18 08:06:05.519

553

294.95

SEK

XUBS0298

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:08:22.274

451

51.58

SEK

XUBS07167

SSAB AB

XSTO

SE0000171100

2018-04-18 08:09:48.574

10073

4.749

EUR

XUBS0576

Nokia OYJ

XHEL

FI0009000681

2018-04-18 08:09:59.020

1404

51.57

SEK

XUBS07188

SSAB AB

XSTO

SE0000171100

2018-04-18 08:10:41.378

233

295.05

SEK

XUBS02124

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:10:45.022

328

295.05

SEK

XUBS02125

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:12:29.781

244

295.25

SEK

XUBS02140

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:14:43.840

199

295.6

SEK

XUBS02159

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:16:39.839

156

295.7

SEK

XUBS02170

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:16:40.513

148

295.7

SEK

XUBS02171

Boliden AB

XSTO

SE0000869646

2018-04-18 08:18:10.536

160

55.03

EUR

XUBS05120

Neste Oyj

XHEL

FI0009013296

2018-04-18 08:18:10.557

160

55.03

EUR

XUBS05121

Neste Oyj

XHEL

FI0009013296

2018-04-18 08:20:21.251

151

55.04

EUR

XUBS05136

Neste Oyj

XHEL

FI0009013296