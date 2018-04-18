UBS MTF Market Notice - Trade Cancellations In Nordic Instruments

In view of the cancellation of executions by the Swedish, Danish, and Finnish markets following technical disturbances on the reference markets this morning, UBS MTF has decided to cancel all trades that took place between 08:00 and 08:21:00 BST.
These thirteen trades have been cancelled by UBS MTF under section 6.10 of the UBS MTF Rulebook.
If you have any queries regarding this notice, please contact the UBS MTF Supervisors at +44 207 568 2052 or ubs_mtf@ubs.com.
UBS MTF Management
Cancelled trades:
|
Time
|
Qty
|
Price
|
Currency
|
SecExecId
|
IssuerName
|
Exchange
|
ISIN
|
2018-04-18 08:06:05.519
|
553
|
294.95
|
SEK
|
XUBS0298
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:08:22.274
|
451
|
51.58
|
SEK
|
XUBS07167
|
SSAB AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000171100
|
2018-04-18 08:09:48.574
|
10073
|
4.749
|
EUR
|
XUBS0576
|
Nokia OYJ
|
XHEL
|
FI0009000681
|
2018-04-18 08:09:59.020
|
1404
|
51.57
|
SEK
|
XUBS07188
|
SSAB AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000171100
|
2018-04-18 08:10:41.378
|
233
|
295.05
|
SEK
|
XUBS02124
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:10:45.022
|
328
|
295.05
|
SEK
|
XUBS02125
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:12:29.781
|
244
|
295.25
|
SEK
|
XUBS02140
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:14:43.840
|
199
|
295.6
|
SEK
|
XUBS02159
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:16:39.839
|
156
|
295.7
|
SEK
|
XUBS02170
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:16:40.513
|
148
|
295.7
|
SEK
|
XUBS02171
|
Boliden AB
|
XSTO
|
SE0000869646
|
2018-04-18 08:18:10.536
|
160
|
55.03
|
EUR
|
XUBS05120
|
Neste Oyj
|
XHEL
|
FI0009013296
|
2018-04-18 08:18:10.557
|
160
|
55.03
|
EUR
|
XUBS05121
|
Neste Oyj
|
XHEL
|
FI0009013296
|
2018-04-18 08:20:21.251
|
151
|
55.04
|
EUR
|
XUBS05136
|
Neste Oyj
|
XHEL
|
FI0009013296