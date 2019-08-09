UBS MTF Market Notice Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 7 August, UBS MTF would like to inform you of upcoming double volume cap suspension changes.
- Effective from the start of trading on 12 August 2019, a six-month DVC suspension commences for 25 instruments on UBS MTF,which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book.
- Effective from the start of trading on 20 August 2019, the DVC suspension ends for 8 instruments on UBS MTF and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, published on its website at https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investment-bank/ib/multilateral-trading-facility/reference-data.html and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the suspensions and resumptions for trading on each date. A list of the affected instruments is attached to this notice.