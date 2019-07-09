UBS MTF Market Notice Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 5 July, UBS MTF would like to inform you of upcoming double volume cap suspension changes this week.
- Effective from the start of trading on 10 July 2019:
- a six-month DVC suspension commences for 27 instruments, which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book, and
- an additional six-month DVC re-suspension, for 1 instrument, will also take effect at the same time.
- Effective from the start of trading on 15 July 2019, the DVC suspension ends for 21 instruments and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, published on its website at https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investment-bank/ib/multilateral-trading-facility/reference-data.html and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the suspensions and resumptions for trading on each date. A list of the affected instruments is attached to this notice.
