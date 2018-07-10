UBS MTF Market Notice: Double Volume Cap Update

Following the publication by ESMA of the latest double volume cap calculations under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFID), UBS MTF will implement a six-month suspension of the Reference Price Waiver ('RPW') for an additional 52 instruments, effective from Wednesday 11 July 2018.
The list of the 52 instruments impacted by the double volume cap is provided at the end of this Notice. These instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver and on the periodic auction segment.
Additionally, following the same ESMA update, the suspension of trading under the Reference Price Waiver in the following eleven instruments will be lifted from start of trading on Wednesday 11 July 2018:
|
Symbol
|
ISIN
|
NAME
|
BPl
|
GB0007980591
|
BP PLC
|
HSTNl
|
GB00B0PPFY88
|
Hansteen Holdings PLC
|
UKCMl
|
GB00B19Z2J52
|
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd
|
MDCl
|
GB00B8HX8Z88
|
Mediclinic International PLC
|
MOTRl
|
GB00BD0SFR60
|
Motorpoint group PLC
|
ESPl
|
GB00BLWDVR75
|
Empiric Student Property PLC
|
JPJl
|
GB00BZ14BX56
|
JPJ Group PLC
|
TRIGl
|
GG00BBHX2H91
|
Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd/The
|
SK3i
|
IE00B1RR8406
|
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|
RDIl
|
IM00B8BV8G91
|
RDI REIT PLC
|
POLYl
|
JE00B6T5S470
|
Polymetal International PLC
|
Symbol
|
ISIN
|
NAME
|
ECONBb
|
BE0974313455
|
Econocom Group SA/NV
|
CASNz
|
CH0005092751
|
Castle Alternative Invest AG
|
SFGc
|
DK0010006329
|
Santa Fe Group A/S
|
HOEJBc
|
DK0010255975
|
Hojgaard Holding A/S
|
RTXc
|
DK0010267129
|
RTX A/S
|
SOLABc
|
DK0010274844
|
Solar A/S
|
HHc
|
DK0015202451
|
H+H International A/S
|
DJURc
|
DK0060136273
|
Djurslands Bank A/S
|
SVENDc
|
DK0060520377
|
Fynske Bank AS
|
NNITc
|
DK0060580512
|
NNIT A/S
|
SPKSJc
|
DK0060670776
|
Sparekassen Sjaelland-Fyn AS
|
PAALBc
|
DK0060700516
|
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
|
TIVc
|
DK0060726743
|
Tivoli A/S
|
SIEVIh
|
FI0009008924
|
Sievi Capital Oyj
|
BOIp
|
FR0000061129
|
Boiron SA
|
HOp
|
FR0000121329
|
Thales SA
|
ETLp
|
FR0010221234
|
Eutelsat Communications SA
|
SDYl
|
GB0000163088
|
Speedy Hire PLC
|
AVONl
|
GB0000667013
|
Avon Rubber PLC
|
CSRTl
|
GB0000946276
|
Consort Medical PLC
|
XARl
|
GB0001570810
|
Xaar PLC
|
DGEl
|
GB0002374006
|
Diageo PLC
|
HEADl
|
GB0004170089
|
Headlam Group PLC
|
MERl
|
GB0005630420
|
Mears Group PLC
|
FOURl
|
GB0006640972
|
4imprint Group PLC
|
PRVl
|
GB0006963689
|
Porvair PLC
|
RCDOl
|
GB0007370074
|
Ricardo PLC
|
RWAl
|
GB0008475088
|
Robert Walters PLC
|
RCHl
|
GB0009039941
|
Reach PLC
|
MTCl
|
GB0009067447
|
Mothercare PLC
|
VTCl
|
GB0009296665
|
Vitec Group PLC/The
|
SDLl
|
GB0009376368
|
SDL PLC
|
CSNl
|
GB00B00FPT80
|
Chesnara PLC
|
NANOl
|
GB00B01JLR99
|
Nanoco Group PLC
|
LAMl
|
GB00B1CL5249
|
Lamprell PLC
|
LSLl
|
GB00B1G5HX72
|
LSL Property Services PLC
|
HFGl
|
GB00B1V9NW54
|
Hilton Food Group PLC
|
SFRl
|
GB00B27YGJ97
|
Severfield PLC
|
ALFAl
|
GB00BDHXPG30
|
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|
CLIl
|
GB00BF044593
|
CLS Holdings PLC
|
RMl
|
GB00BJT0FF39
|
RM PLC
|
JPRl
|
GB00BRK8Y334
|
Johnston Press PLC
|
TRMDAc
|
GB00BZ3CNK81
|
TORM PLC
|
GYMl
|
GB00BZBX0P70
|
Gym Group PLC/The
|
Gm
|
IT0000062072
|
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|
CPRm
|
IT0005252207
|
Davide Campari-Milano SpA
|
TRSl
|
JE00B3DG9318
|
Tarsus Group PLC
|
KVWa
|
NL0012294466
|
Koninklijke Volkerwessels NV
|
SAFEo
|
NO0010781743
|
Saferoad Holding ASA
|
MCOVBs
|
SE0009778848
|
Medicover AB
|
MTRSs
|
SE0009806607
|
Munters Group AB
|
BOOZTs
|
SE0009888738
|
Boozt AB