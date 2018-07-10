 Skip to main Content
UBS MTF Market Notice: Double Volume Cap Update

Date 10/07/2018

Following the publication by ESMA of the latest double volume cap calculations under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFID), UBS MTF will implement a six-month suspension of the Reference Price Waiver ('RPW') for an additional 52 instruments, effective from Wednesday 11 July 2018.

The list of the 52 instruments impacted by the double volume cap is provided at the end of this Notice. These instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver and on the periodic auction segment.

Additionally, following the same ESMA update, the suspension of trading under the Reference Price Waiver in the following eleven instruments will be lifted from start of trading on Wednesday 11 July 2018:

Symbol

ISIN

NAME

BPl

GB0007980591

BP PLC

HSTNl

GB00B0PPFY88

Hansteen Holdings PLC

UKCMl

GB00B19Z2J52

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd

MDCl

GB00B8HX8Z88

Mediclinic International PLC

MOTRl

GB00BD0SFR60

Motorpoint group PLC

ESPl

GB00BLWDVR75

Empiric Student Property PLC

JPJl

GB00BZ14BX56

JPJ Group PLC

TRIGl

GG00BBHX2H91

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd/The

SK3i

IE00B1RR8406

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

RDIl

IM00B8BV8G91

RDI REIT PLC

POLYl

JE00B6T5S470

Polymetal International PLC

 

 

Symbol

ISIN

NAME

ECONBb

BE0974313455

Econocom Group SA/NV

CASNz

CH0005092751

Castle Alternative Invest AG

SFGc

DK0010006329

Santa Fe Group A/S

HOEJBc

DK0010255975

Hojgaard Holding A/S

RTXc

DK0010267129

RTX A/S

SOLABc

DK0010274844

Solar A/S

HHc

DK0015202451

H+H International A/S

DJURc

DK0060136273

Djurslands Bank A/S

SVENDc

DK0060520377

Fynske Bank AS

NNITc

DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

SPKSJc

DK0060670776

Sparekassen Sjaelland-Fyn AS

PAALBc

DK0060700516

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

TIVc

DK0060726743

Tivoli A/S

SIEVIh

FI0009008924

Sievi Capital Oyj

BOIp

FR0000061129

Boiron SA

HOp

FR0000121329

Thales SA

ETLp

FR0010221234

Eutelsat Communications SA

SDYl

GB0000163088

Speedy Hire PLC

AVONl

GB0000667013

Avon Rubber PLC

CSRTl

GB0000946276

Consort Medical PLC

XARl

GB0001570810

Xaar PLC

DGEl

GB0002374006

Diageo PLC

HEADl

GB0004170089

Headlam Group PLC

MERl

GB0005630420

Mears Group PLC

FOURl

GB0006640972

4imprint Group PLC

PRVl

GB0006963689

Porvair PLC

RCDOl

GB0007370074

Ricardo PLC

RWAl

GB0008475088

Robert Walters PLC

RCHl

GB0009039941

Reach PLC

MTCl

GB0009067447

Mothercare PLC

VTCl

GB0009296665

Vitec Group PLC/The

SDLl

GB0009376368

SDL PLC

CSNl

GB00B00FPT80

Chesnara PLC

NANOl

GB00B01JLR99

Nanoco Group PLC

LAMl

GB00B1CL5249

Lamprell PLC

LSLl

GB00B1G5HX72

LSL Property Services PLC

HFGl

GB00B1V9NW54

Hilton Food Group PLC

SFRl

GB00B27YGJ97

Severfield PLC

ALFAl

GB00BDHXPG30

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC

CLIl

GB00BF044593

CLS Holdings PLC

RMl

GB00BJT0FF39

RM PLC

JPRl

GB00BRK8Y334

Johnston Press PLC

TRMDAc

GB00BZ3CNK81

TORM PLC

GYMl

GB00BZBX0P70

Gym Group PLC/The

Gm

IT0000062072

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

CPRm

IT0005252207

Davide Campari-Milano SpA

TRSl

JE00B3DG9318

Tarsus Group PLC

KVWa

NL0012294466

Koninklijke Volkerwessels NV

SAFEo

NO0010781743

Saferoad Holding ASA

MCOVBs

SE0009778848

Medicover AB

MTRSs

SE0009806607

Munters Group AB

BOOZTs

SE0009888738

Boozt AB

 

 

 